Goodbye Jooliaan

Today is a sad day for Mozilla, not just for the Italian community but for the Mozilla Community as a whole. We just learned that Giuliano Masseroni, aka jooliaan, passed away last night.

jooliaan, even if he hasn’t been active for a few years, had a crucial role in the growth of the Italian community and the creation of the legal association known as Mozilla Italia, as Vice President first, then President, and administrator of the local support forum. If you’re using Firefox in Italian, or seeking and getting help on the forum, it’s also thanks to his work and dedicated contribution.

Today we’re sharing in the pain of his family and friends, remembering a person, a friend, who’s given a fundamental contribution to the history of the Open Source in Italy and Mozilla, and to our own lives.